December 9, 1975 - March 13, 2020 Carla Diane Marie, 44, of Concord, was promoted to glory Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by family after a bout with cancer. Carla loved Jesus and her family with all her heart. A member of West Concord Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school, Bible study and volunteered at Concord Place. She was previously employed with Western Southern Insurance for 10 years before joining the team of TIAA Insurance. She was preceded in death by her beloved cats, Rusty and Jakapo. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Marie; sister, Karen Marie; brother, Matthew Marie and wife, Janice; niece, Arissa Marie; nephews, Colin and Holden Marie; father, Charles Marie, and numerous other family and friends who will miss Carla dearly. Carla's love for her family and friends was superseded by her love for her savior, Jesus Christ, and she was immensely excited to finally sit at her Father's table. The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman for their excellent care during this difficult time. Also, to nurse, Sylvia Pittman and social worker, Maria Vardian, thank you for all your love and care given to Carla and our family during these last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247; or West Concord Baptist Church, 225 Warren C. Coleman Blvd, S. Concord, NC 28027. A service of celebration will be held in the near future. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
