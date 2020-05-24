January 4, 1940 - May 18, 2020 Jean Ann Milliron Lyle, 80, of Concord, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Jean was born in Cloe, Pa., Jan. 4, 1940, to the late John and Hazel Milliron. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Randy Lyle; children, Cory, Kevin (Jeanette), Chris, and Lori; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Jean was well known for her role as owner of the Red Pig restaurant in downtown Concord. She was an excellent cook and baker. She donated many homemade pies and desserts to Fort Bragg military members serving locally and overseas during the Iraq War. It was both her honor and privilege in her baking career, when President George W. Bush visited Concord, a local politician, family friend, and regular patron of the Red Pig, requested that she bake the President his favorite dessert, Coconut Cream Pie (her specialty). The pie was presented to President Bush on Air Force One and was renamed "Jean's Presidential Coconut Cream Pie" on the Red Pig menu. In addition, Jean was also a successful Real Estate agent. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. A 63rd wedding anniversary and celebration of life will be held at Rocky River Church, Aug. 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
