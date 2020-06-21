Kevin Dion Love Jr. Kevin Dion Love Jr., 26, of E. 12th St., Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rutherford Memorial Cemetery.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Clark Funeral Home Chapel
923 Indiana Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jun 24
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
1:00PM
Clark Funeral Home Chapel
923 Indiana Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
