Linda Faye Littles, 70, of Kannapolis, departed this earthly life, Monday, March 16, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus. Services will be held today (Friday, March 20), at Bethel Baptist Church, 2474 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with funeral services at 12 p.m. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Littles, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bethel Baptist Church Ministries
2474 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 20
Funeral Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
12:00PM
Bethel Baptist Church Ministries
2474 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.