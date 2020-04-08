May 15, 1942 - April 5, 2020 Robert Wayne Little Sr., 77, of Concord, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Wayne was born May 15, 1942, in Cabarrus County, to the late Robert Till Little and the late Thelma Kiser Little. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James "Buck" Little. Wayne graduated from Bethel High School. He retired as weaving department manager of Cannon Mills, after 42 years. During his retirement, Wayne loved working at Tractor Supply. He enjoyed gardening, driving his tractor and fishing. Wayne was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his faithful dog, Gizmo aka Pedro. Friends are welcome to stop by Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, Thursday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wayne will be laid to rest during a private committal service at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Ray Rivenbark. A service in celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the church at a later date. Survivors include wife of 59 years, Brenda Mauney Little; daughter, Kathi (Kevin) Kennedy of Concord; son, Robert W. (Nikki) Little Jr., of Mount Pleasant; son, Travis (Norma) Little of Mount Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Jordan (Alyson) Kennedy, Chase (Sarah) Kennedy, Jessica Little, Christian (Michal) Little, Dillon Little, Haley Little, Ava Little and Colton Little; and three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Hudson, and Sam; and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wayne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
