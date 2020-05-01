March 17, 1924 - April 28, 2020 Gladys V. Litaker, 96, of Kannapolis, passed away, Tuesday April 28, 2020, at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. She was born March 17, 1924, in Cabarrus County, to the late Newton Pharr Litaker and Clara Smith Litaker. Gladys worked for Cannon Mills for many years as an inspector and later retired from Celanese Corporation. She was a great Christian woman and a member of Kimball Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling and was an active swimmer. She was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Litaker; and three sisters, Hilda Morris, Margaret Seaford, and Virginia Beaver. Those left to cherish her memory are one sister, Betty Jean Furr; and nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April, 30, at Carolina Memorial Park Mausoleum, with the Rev. John Futterer officiating. Whitleys Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

