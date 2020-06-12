Frankie A. Linker, of Greensboro, formerly of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at Cone Health Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born in Cabarrus County, to the late Cecil E. Aycock Sr. and Patricia A. Aycock. A daughter, Angela "Angie" Michelle Schenck preceded her in death, October 7, 2018. Frankie was a Christian and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. She worked at Cannon Mills, Phillip Morris and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Frankie's life consisted of always helping anyone and loving everyone. Her heart was full of compassion. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She loved cooking and gardening, a master of each. Aside from her mother, she is survived by her brother, Erik Griffen (Sonny); and sister, Mary Hall; two sons; Jason Brian Kerley of South Dakota, and Jesse F. Kerley Jr.; two grandsons, Brandon Kerley (Courtney) of Kannapolis, and Austin Sechler of Stokesdale; three granddaughters; Alexis Schenck of Salisbury, Mckenzie Sechler of Stokesdale, and Miya Kerley of South Dakota; three great-grandchildren, Bentley and Drake Kerley, and Ryan King. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 2:45 p.m., at Eastwood Baptist Church, 320 Cook St. in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends 45 minutes, prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eastwood Baptist Church. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.