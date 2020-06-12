Frankie A. Linker, of Greensboro, formerly of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at Cone Health Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born in Cabarrus County, to the late Cecil E. Aycock Sr. and Patricia A. Aycock. A daughter, Angela "Angie" Michelle Schenck preceded her in death, October 7, 2018. Frankie was a Christian and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. She worked at Cannon Mills, Phillip Morris and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Frankie's life consisted of always helping anyone and loving everyone. Her heart was full of compassion. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She loved cooking and gardening, a master of each. Aside from her mother, she is survived by her brother, Erik Griffen (Sonny); and sister, Mary Hall; two sons; Jason Brian Kerley of South Dakota, and Jesse F. Kerley Jr.; two grandsons, Brandon Kerley (Courtney) of Kannapolis, and Austin Sechler of Stokesdale; three granddaughters; Alexis Schenck of Salisbury, Mckenzie Sechler of Stokesdale, and Miya Kerley of South Dakota; three great-grandchildren, Bentley and Drake Kerley, and Ryan King. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 2:45 p.m., at Eastwood Baptist Church, 320 Cook St. in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends 45 minutes, prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eastwood Baptist Church. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.