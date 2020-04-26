June 11, 1939 - April 24, 2020 Boyce Cline Linker, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Friday, April 24, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. Mr. Linker will lie-in-state at Gordon Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant, Monday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Linker family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, and they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Home during these hours. A private graveside service will be held at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens. Mr. Linker was born in Cabarrus County, to the late James Sloan Linker and the late Margaret Cline Linker. He was a retired maintenance mechanic from Carolina Foods. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching westerns and wrestling. He is survived by his children, Alan Linker (Pam), Robin Moore (Eric), Mark Linker (Lawanda), Tony Linker (Robin); beloved companion, Patricia Stegall; seven grandchildren, Secily Nichols (Dustin), Nicole Lopez (Cesar), Anna Linker Brown, Tyler Linker (Paige), Amanda Phillips (Brandon), Jacob Linker, and Holly Linker; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Monday, April 27, 2020
10:00AM-2:00PM
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
