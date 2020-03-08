September 7, 1950 - March 5, 2020 Carole was one of the nicest people you could meet. She was kind, considerate, loved to laugh and brought humor to almost any issue. Due to a sudden illness, she has left us all being a better person and we should all be grateful she was in our lives. Carole was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School's Class of 1968. She attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College where she was consistently on the Dean's List and a member of the scholastic sorority of the school. She most recently was a timekeeper for the former Cannon Mills until their shutdown. Carole was the daughter of the late Dorothy Cook Sweatt and Lewis Sweatt. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Tara Jeanette Lewis. Survivors include her grieving sister, Jean S. Sherrill; her four legged daughter, Liliane; and all of the great friends she made in her lifetime of joy. At Carole's request, there will be no service. A family spreading of the ashes will occur on a later date. Friends are welcome to gather at Carole's home, 1021 Ebenezer Rd. in Kannapolis, between 1 and 5 p.m., Monday, March 9, to share memories and thoughts of Carole and her wonderful, amazing life. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081, would be appreciated.
