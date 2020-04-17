October 25, 1934 - April 15, 2020 Charles Henderson Lentz, 85, of Rockwell, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a period of declining health. Charles was born Oct. 25, 1934, to the late William and Ora Troutman Lentz from Cabarrus County. Besides his family, Charles had a love for music, carpentry and his church, Phaniels Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as the Choir Director for over 30 years and was currently the church Treasurer, a position he held for 40 years. His love for music went back to his childhood days when his father and brothers would play music together. One of his greatest musical accomplishments was learning the steel guitar. He began honing his carpentry skills at an early age, and worked in Cannon Mill's Carpentry Shop and then became a Job Foreman for Troutman Homes of Concord, where he supervised home building for over 35 years. To further his carpentry skills he started his own cabinet shop on the side where he built custom cabinets for Troutman's houses and for the public. Once he retired from home building, he continued to build cabinets until 2008. He served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ray and Earl Lentz. Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife and caregiver of 61 years, Maxine Sloop Lentz, daughter, Debbie Morgan (Chuck) of Rockwell; son, Greg Lentz (Jill) of Salisbury; sister, Minnie Menius (Marvin); grandchildren, Tyler (Becky) and Nathan Morgan, Alyce and Henderson Lentz; and three great-grandchildren. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, a private family service will be held at Phaniels Baptist Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Phaniels Baptist Church, 2685 Phaniel Church Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138; Hearts with Hands, P.O. Box 6444, Asheville, NC 28816; or Hearts with Hands.org/donate. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell www.powlesfuneralhome.com
