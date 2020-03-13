January 20, 1926 - March 10, 2020 Evelyn Cassel Lazenby, 94, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 20, 1926, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late William Ezra Cassel and Lillie Scarborough Cassel. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lazenby, and her son-in-law, Tom W. Bennett. Evelyn was a 1943 graduate of J.W. Cannon High School. She worked at Cannon Mills for 45 years retiring in 1988. Evelyn was a member of Midway United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., today (Friday, March 13), at Midway United Methodist Church. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. She is survived by her son, Donald Lazenby and wife, Dee; her daughters, Ann Bennett, Janis Lazenby and special friend, Phil Glass; five grandchildren, Lindsay Carroll, Kasey Rae Hill, Christopher Bennett, Brandon Bennett, and Josh Lazenby; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, 708 S Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

