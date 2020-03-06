March 31, 1968 - March 2, 2020 Paul Eugene Layton, 51, of Concord, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Atrium Health NorthEast. He was born March 31, 1968. A memorial service for Paul will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 440 Lloyd Garmon Lane in Concord. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Layton family.

