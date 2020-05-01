Elizabeth Langston, 87, of Salisbury, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, May 4. Public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Lamb Funeral Home and Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at United House of Prayer, 253 Lincoln St. S.W. in Concord. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Langston. Lamb Funeral Home

