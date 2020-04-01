November 21, 1921 - March 31, 2020 Mrs. Hazel Williams Lambert of Kannapolis, 98, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. A private graveside service will be held. The Rev. Jeff Cole will officiate. Mrs. Lambert was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Union County. She was a daughter of the late John C. Williams and Lydia Little Williams. Her hobbies included traveling with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. Lambert; six brothers; and five sisters. Mrs. Lambert is survived by son, Keith Lambert; son, Ron Lambert and wife, Terrie; son, John Lambert and grandsons, Bassem, Greg, and Jared. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

