Teresa Beth Hough Koestal died in Waterloo, Belgium, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Beth grew up in Midland, the daughter of Mary Frances Dulin Hough and the late Charles Allen Hough. She is survived by her husband, Cornelis Jacob “Jaap” Koestal; brother, William Allen Hough; sister, Pamela Hough Brock (John); nephew, Stewart Hough; and many cousins. Beth was a lifelong learner with an adventurous spirit accomplishing and fulfilling so many of her goals and dreams. At an early age her talent was recognized and nurtured. She graduated CCHS in 1971, attended Brevard College and graduated UNC Greensboro with a fine arts degree with eight studio proficiencies. Beth is known in the area for her sketches of historical homes. She opened a frame shop in Concord, while continuing her art and later moved to New York City, to pursue her art interests. While living there she met her husband, Jaap, from The Netherlands where they married and lived. They moved later to Waterloo Belgium, where they started their business Dutch & Duchess Art and Antiques, LLC. While living in Waterloo she took advantage of the historical significance and painted a series of paintings of the historical Waterloo battlegrounds and buildings. The paintings were well received as they coincided with the bicentennial celebration of the Battle of Waterloo. Commissioned family portraits Beth has painted hang in many homes across the US and Europe. You can see her collection of artwork at www.teresabethhough.com. A memorial service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church in Midland, Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m., afterwards there will be a celebration of life in the youth building. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Beth’s name to one of your local art groups or art facilities. Donations will help to promote art awareness and classes for children to be introduced to a creative world.
