April 24, 1947 - April 17, 2020 Michael Fred Kluttz, 72, of Concord, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Atrium Cabarrus Hospital. Mike was born April 24, 1947, in Concord, to the late Fred Junior Kluttz and the late Agnus Burris Kluttz. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda McManus Kluttz of the home; son, Michael K. Kluttz and wife, Mantra Little Kluttz; son, Christopher L. Kluttz; grandsons, Justin Kluttz and Jesse Kluttz; and sister, Trudy Kluttz Bebber. Mr. Kluttz proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years during the Vietnam War, where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He also served as an honor guard member in the D.A.V. for several years. Mike enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. A private graveside funeral service will be today, (Sunday, April 19), at West Concord Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Rodney Quesenberry of Broadus Baptist Church. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
