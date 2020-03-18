March 24, 1951 - March 13, 2020 Mr. James Edward Kirk, 68, went to his eternal home Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence. Born March 24, 1951, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Homer Kirk and Margie Kirk. Mr. Kirk was educated in Cabarrus County Schools and was a 1969 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He retired from cooking in 2004, when his health began to decline. James loved to umpire baseball and referee football which he did for 42 years. He was a member of Reeves Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Concord. He also loved working in the concession stand at Northwest Cabarrus for which he did for more than 30 years. His special interest was teaching Sunday school. Mr. Kirk was preceded in death by three siblings, Thomas Kirk, Edith Means, and Marshalene Reid; and one grandson, Tyler Knox. Mr. Kirk leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Charlene Kirk of the home; children, Beryl Alston (Shawn), Adrian Kirk, Brian Kirk (Diane), Karena Howard (Maurice), Chantal Sanders (Jeff), Lisa Knox, and LaQuenta Moody (Jacques); brothers, Chester Kirk(Wilma), Howard Kirk, and Roy Kirk; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; special friends, Tom Barber, Michael Rice, Willie Gilmore, Stanley Haley, Joe Littlejohn, Riley and Lori Gobble; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, March 19, at Reeves Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 4955 Hamby Branch Rd. in Concord. A visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., and funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Elder Harry Love III will deliver the eulogy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Reeves Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church of Concord. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., of Salisbury www.nobleandkelsey.com
Service information
12:30PM-1:00PM
4955 Hamby Branch Rd.
Concord, NC 28025
1:00PM
4955 Hamby Branch Rd.
Concord, NC 28025
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.