March 24, 1951 - March 13, 2020 Mr. James Edward Kirk, 68, went to his eternal home Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence. Born March 24, 1951, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Homer Kirk and Margie Kirk. Mr. Kirk was educated in Cabarrus County Schools and was a 1969 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He retired from cooking in 2004, when his health began to decline. James loved to umpire baseball and referee football which he did for 42 years. He was a member of Reeves Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Concord. He also loved working in the concession stand at Northwest Cabarrus for which he did for more than 30 years. His special interest was teaching Sunday school. Mr. Kirk was preceded in death by three siblings, Thomas Kirk, Edith Means, and Marshalene Reid; and one grandson, Tyler Knox. Mr. Kirk leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Charlene Kirk of the home; children, Beryl Alston (Shawn), Adrian Kirk, Brian Kirk (Diane), Karena Howard (Maurice), Chantal Sanders (Jeff), Lisa Knox, and LaQuenta Moody (Jacques); brothers, Chester Kirk(Wilma), Howard Kirk, and Roy Kirk; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; special friends, Tom Barber, Michael Rice, Willie Gilmore, Stanley Haley, Joe Littlejohn, Riley and Lori Gobble; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, March 19, at Reeves Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 4955 Hamby Branch Rd. in Concord. A visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., and funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Elder Harry Love III will deliver the eulogy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Reeves Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church of Concord. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., of Salisbury www.nobleandkelsey.com

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
Reeves Chapel AME Zion Church
4955 Hamby Branch Rd.
Concord, NC 28025
Mar 19
Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
1:00PM
Reeves Chapel AME Zion Church
4955 Hamby Branch Rd.
Concord, NC 28025
