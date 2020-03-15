James Edward Kirk Mr. James Edward Kirk, 68, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., Salisbury.

