February 6, 1955 - June 5, 2020 Rheba Crouch King, 65, of Concord, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. She was born Feb. 6, 1955, in Cabarrus County, to the late James Leonard Crouch and Ruby Pennell Crouch. Rheba was a graduate of South Rowan High School, she worked at Cannon Mills for 20-plus years, and she then went to work for A.Y.N. in Charlotte in human resources for 17 years. She enjoyed doing crafts and loved spending time with family especially the grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Leonard Crouch and Ruby Pennell Crouch, and stepson, Ian King in 2017. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill King; son, Jeff and wife, Melissa Stamey; granddaughters, Cadence and Mckenzie; sister, Patty and husband, Richard Loggans; niece, Gracen and nephew, Jason; and stepdaughter, Meagan King. A service will be held at a later date. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

