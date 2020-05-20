July 13, 1930 - May 7, 2020 Mr. Robert Norman Ketay, 89, of Concord, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. Robert was born July 13, 1930 in Essex County, N.J., the son of the late Fred and Dorothy Grossman Ketay. He retired from IBM and served our country in the U.S. Navy. Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Muriel; sister, Lottie Hoffman; sister-in-law, Leah Kaplan; many loving nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. No public memorial service is scheduled. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

