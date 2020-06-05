August 21, 1951 - June 2, 2020 Jesse Franklin Kerley Sr., 68, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Jesse was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Iredell County, a son of the late James Lawson Kerley and Virginia Basinger Kerley. A daughter, Angela "Angie" Michelle Kerley, also preceded him in death, Oct. 7, 2018. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and was employed with Cannon Mills Plant #1 machine shop for many years. He enjoyed attending his grandson's baseball games, going to Gatlinburg, Tenn., and enjoyed the mountains. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Eastwood Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Randall Ritchie. A private burial will be held at a later date. Family members left to cherish his memory are two sons, Jason Brian Kerley of South Dakota and Jessie Kerley Jr. of Salisbury; two grandsons, Brandon Kerley and wife, Courtney, of Kannapolis and Austin Sechler of Rockwell; three granddaughters, Alexis Schenk and McKenzie Sechler, both of Rockwell, and Miah Kerley of South Dakota; along with three great-grandchildren, Bentley and Drake Kerley and Ryan King. He is also survived by one sister, Lucille Smith and husband, Jack, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and a brother, Gary Kerley of Wisconsin. The family requests that memorials be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 302 Cook St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
320 Cook Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.