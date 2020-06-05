August 21, 1951 - June 2, 2020 Jesse Franklin Kerley Sr., 68, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Jesse was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Iredell County, a son of the late James Lawson Kerley and Virginia Basinger Kerley. A daughter, Angela "Angie" Michelle Kerley, also preceded him in death, Oct. 7, 2018. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and was employed with Cannon Mills Plant #1 machine shop for many years. He enjoyed attending his grandson's baseball games, going to Gatlinburg, Tenn., and enjoyed the mountains. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Eastwood Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Randall Ritchie. A private burial will be held at a later date. Family members left to cherish his memory are two sons, Jason Brian Kerley of South Dakota and Jessie Kerley Jr. of Salisbury; two grandsons, Brandon Kerley and wife, Courtney, of Kannapolis and Austin Sechler of Rockwell; three granddaughters, Alexis Schenk and McKenzie Sechler, both of Rockwell, and Miah Kerley of South Dakota; along with three great-grandchildren, Bentley and Drake Kerley and Ryan King. He is also survived by one sister, Lucille Smith and husband, Jack, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and a brother, Gary Kerley of Wisconsin. The family requests that memorials be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 302 Cook St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jun 6
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
2:00PM
Eastwood Baptist Church
320 Cook Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
