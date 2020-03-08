February 3, 1943 - February 28, 2020 James William Kee, 77, of Carolina Beach, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, after a long illness. A native of Concord, James, also lovingly known as "Uncle William," was the son of the late Henry Kee and Mary Magdalene VonCannon Kee. Survivors include his sister, Martha Kee Hatley and husband, Vaughn Hatley; niece, Debra Eudy LeCompte and husband, George "Butch" LeCompte; nephew, Monty Eudy and wife, Kim Moss Eudy; grandnephew, Grayson LeCompte; two grandnieces, Stephanie Ellington Scott and husband, Travis Scott and Peyton LeCompte; and great-grandniece, Rylee Payge Scott. "God could not be everywhere, so he created uncles."

