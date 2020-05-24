November 5, 1946 - May 22, 2020 Harry Lee Karriker Jr., 73, of Rowan County, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. His death was unexpected. His family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 25. Funeral services will be held at Whitley's Chapel at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, with the Rev. Bennie Burgess officiating. Harry was born Nov. 5, 1946, in South Carolina, a son of the late Harry Lee Karriker Sr. and Rosa Lee Morrison Karriker. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Karriker; and his great-granddaughter, Daisy Torres. A long-time area resident, Harry was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and worked as a train conductor for Norfolk-Southern until he retired. Harry loved to read his bible, fish and watch cartoons with his grandchildren. Harry loved the Lord and loved his wife of 56 years. He was a strong willed, but humble man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Harry will be dearly missed. He survived by his wife, Judy Wyatt Karriker of the home; daughters, Teresa Whitaker (William) of Cocoa, Fla., Jessica Dixon (Jerry) of China Grove; grandchildren, L.J. Dixon, LaDonna Torres (Roy), Desiree Sherman (Richard), Montana Brown (Craige), Chrizdeana Bundy (Caleb), Telka Dease (Rickey), Megan Bundy, Savannah Moore; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Elizabeth and Olivia Torres, Aubrey and Kera Sherman, Chandler and Jason Brown, Sebastian and Jacob Bundy, Dakotah, Sierrah, Rickey and Tarek Dease; sister, Lorraine Morton of China Grove; sister-in-law, Joan Karriker of Salisbury; and "son-in-law" Donnie Moore (Helen). Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
