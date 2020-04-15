September 26, 1927 - April 12, 2020 Mr. David Clinton Joyner, 92, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. His service will be private. Burial will be held at Carolina Memorial Park. Clinton was born Sept. 26, 1927, in Cabarrus County. He was one of five children born to James Baxter and Mary Belle Barnhardt Joyner. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a helicopter mechanic. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Concord. He retired from the Maintenance Department at UNCC. He was skilled at repairing old clocks, especially regulators. He had a passion for music and enjoyed sharing his talents, playing the banjo. His knowledge regarding old local history and family history was vast. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Hayden and Billy Joyner; and sisters, Mildred Baucom and Edna Shinn. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janie Cook Joyner; nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Andrews Living Center and Hospice of Charlotte for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 643, Concord NC 28026 or to Hospice of Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Apr 16
Visitation
Thursday, April 16, 2020
8:30AM-12:00PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr. NE
CONCORD, NC 28025
