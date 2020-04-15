September 26, 1927 - April 12, 2020 Mr. David Clinton Joyner, 92, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. His service will be private. Burial will be held at Carolina Memorial Park. Clinton was born Sept. 26, 1927, in Cabarrus County. He was one of five children born to James Baxter and Mary Belle Barnhardt Joyner. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a helicopter mechanic. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Concord. He retired from the Maintenance Department at UNCC. He was skilled at repairing old clocks, especially regulators. He had a passion for music and enjoyed sharing his talents, playing the banjo. His knowledge regarding old local history and family history was vast. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Hayden and Billy Joyner; and sisters, Mildred Baucom and Edna Shinn. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janie Cook Joyner; nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Andrews Living Center and Hospice of Charlotte for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 643, Concord NC 28026 or to Hospice of Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Service information
8:30AM-12:00PM
100 Branchview Dr. NE
CONCORD, NC 28025
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.