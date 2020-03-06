July 20, 1939 - March 4, 2020 Shirley Strickland Jordan, 80, passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at Brian Center Health and Retirement in Concord, following a period of declining health. Born July 20, 1939, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mollie Triplett Strickland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jordan. Mrs. Jordan was a loving mother and grandmother. Her life story would be incomplete without including her love for her Lord, and her love and care for children. A true "mother hen", she had cared for hundreds of children during her life. She was an excellent cook and was well known for the wonderful fudge she made at Christmas time. Shirley was a loyal, long time member of Jackson Park Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she had been active as long as her health permitted. Although in a much better place today, Mrs. Jordan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family members left with cherished memories include her sons, Michael Jordan (Angie), Wayne Jordan (Dawn) and Dale Jordan (Deborah); and her grandchildren, Alan, Daniel, Rachael, Michaela, Morganne Jordan, and Skylar Jordan, and Rainy Collins. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Jackson Park Pentecostal Holiness Church. Memorial services to remember and celebrate the life of Mrs. Jordan will begin at 4 p.m., in the church, conducted by the Rev. Ralph Adams. Memorials may be made in Mrs. Jordan's name to Jackson Park Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1008 Moose Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
