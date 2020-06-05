March 12, 1966 - June 2, 2020 Paula Reynolds Jordan, 54, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Atrium Health Concord. Paula was born March 12, 1966, in Montgomery County, Ky., to Leslie Paul Reynolds and the late Patricia Sue Reynolds. Paula was an animal lover, she loved to be around kids, and she was a great cook. Paula loved to travel whether it was the beach or the mountains, she was content. She loved to go on family vacations. Paula enjoyed having the family together for Sunday meals and holidays. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., today (Friday, June 5), at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral will be held in the chapel at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord, Saturday, June 6, at 3 p.m. Burial will follow immediately at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Survivors include husband, David Jordan of Kannapolis; son, Travis Webb of Kannapolis; sister, Teena Poole and husband, David Poole, of Concord, Melissa Duncan and Randy Duncan of Morganton. Her extended family included Amber Poole of Concord, Hannah Miller and husband, Trevor Miller, of Morganton, Nicole Davis and husband, D.J. Davis, of Drexel. She also had two nephews, Tyler Poole of Concord and Randy Duncan Jr. of Morganton; along with great-nephews, Colton O'neal, Robbie Davis; and a great-niece, Abigail Davis. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
