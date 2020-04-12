May 7, 1935 - April 9, 2020 Myrtle Virginia Witherspoon Jones, 84, of Bellhaven Place, Concord, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Five Oaks Manor. She was born May 7, 1935, in Cabarrus County to the late Samuel Witherspoon and the late Lucille Bost Witherspoon. Myrtle was a graduate of Logan High School and was formerly employed with Cannon Mills. She was a member of Rock Hill AME Zion Church where she served on the Usher Board, Choir and Women's Auxillary. Funeral services will be held at Clark Funeral Home Chapel Tuesday, April 14, at 2 p.m. A public viewing will be held Monday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Burial will be at the National Cemetery. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Durham Curtis Jones; son, Douglas Jones; and daughters, Darrah Johnson and Myrtle Jones. She leaves to cherish her fond memory, two daughters, LeTitia O'Neal of Greensboro, Katrina Moody of the home; three sons, Dennis Jones, Stevie Jones and Jeffrey Jones all of the home; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Ann Mahatha of Charlotte; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
