February 18, 1928 - May 12, 2020 Grace Hatley Christenbury Jones, 92, of Conover passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Cabarrus County to the late Cletus and Lora Linker Hatley. Grace was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Newton and enjoyed flower gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 42 years, Frank Christenbury; son, Lewis Christenbury; brothers, Odell Hatley, Hurley Hatley, Herman Hatley and Boyd Lee Hatley; and sister, Peggy Hamby. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Evangelist Lawrence Jones of the home; daughters, Beverly Boyd and husband, Bobby, of Mooresville and Geraldine Rhodes and husband, Charlie, of Concord; stepdaughters, Lisa Banks of Claremont and Regina Hodge and husband, David, of Lenior; stepsons, Gary Dean Jones and wife, Tina, of Granite Falls and Robert L. Jones of Conover; brother, C.P. Hatley of Concord; grandchildren, Beth Kirk (John), Melissa Hsin (Rob), Renee Rhodes, Melissa Patterson (Dave), Amanda Phillips (Jeremy), Mikala Banks and Matthew Banks; and nine great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Dr. R.M. (Bo) Caudle Jr. will officiate. A graveside service will be held following the service at 2 p.m., at St. Stephen's Wesleyan Church, 7601 Brushharbor Rd. in Concord, 28025. Her body will lie-in-state today, Friday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 125 W. 27th Street, Newton, NC 28658. Bennett Funeral Service www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
11:00AM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
2:00PM
7601 Brushharbor Road
Concord, NC 28025
10:00AM-3:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.