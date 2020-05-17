January 9, 1932 - May 14, 2020 On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Walter Wayne Jernigan, loving husband and father of six children passed away at the age of 88. Walter was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Wartrace, Tenn., to James and Ola Jernigan. On Dec. 24, 1953, he married Virginia. They raised five daughters, Judith, Donna, Alma, Jane and Carol; and one son, Walter Jr. He joined the Navy in 1949, and served 30 years before retiring from the U.S. Navy Seabees. His military career took him to Korea, Philippines, Okinawa, Vietnam, Alaska, Hawaii and multiple state side bases. He was very proud to be a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. His life's loves include his family, his children, fishing, and his multiple furry four legged friends. Walter never met a person that he didn't like or learn from. But his biggest love of all was his beloved wife, Virginia, of 62 years. The last six years of his life was spent with his daughter, Donna and her husband, Rick Thompson, in Concord, which he found very fulfilling to end his life where it began in the South. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; one grandchild; and three brothers. He is survived by six children; brother, Willard; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held at the Salisbury National Veterans Cemetery in Salisbury. A memorial for friends and family will be at a later date due to the impact of the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust; or local animal shelter. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.