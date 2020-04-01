May 20, 1946 - March 28, 2020 The Rev. Jonathan E. Irvin Sr., 73, of Concord, formerly of Noble County, Ohio, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Parc at Sharon Amity in Charlotte. He was born May 20, 1946, in Tacoma, Wash., son of the late William and Margaret Cole Irvin. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Jon was an ordained minister of the Gospel and an evangelist, who served in Ohio and the Carolinas. He was devoted to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and leaves behind a legacy of love and faith. He traveled around the country holding revivals and he adopted countless people through his ministry. He also mentored many people going into service for the Lord. Jon enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He loved his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Bradley Irvin, who died Oct. 11, 2016; and his stepmother, Wanda Mae Andrews Irvin. Surviving are his children, Jonathan E. (Shelly) Irvin Jr., of Lafayette, La., and Mishelle D. (Richard) Martin of Concord; his stepchildren, Douglas Eugene (Angie) Martin and Aaron Scott (Pauline) Martin, both of Gastonia; his siblings, William (Chris) Irvin of Columbus, Ohio, James (Connie) Irvin of Gastonia, and Maryann Clark, Ruth (Dwain) Smith, and Debbie (Gary) Smith, all of Caldwell, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place at Dudley Cemetery in Caldwell, Ohio. A public celebration of Jon's life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region at www.hpccr.org or to Rodney Evans Ministries, 910 Fisher St., Concord, NC 28027. Friends and family are encouraged to celebrate Jon's life by sharing memories, pictures, and messages of support at www.mcvay-perkins.com or on Facebook. McVay-Perkins Funeral Home of Caldwell, Ohio www.mcvay-perkins.com
