April 3, 1927 - May 29, 2020 Alice Elizabeth "Libby" Hunsuck, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord, Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born April 3, 1927, in Hickory, daughter of the late Victor G. Shuford and Edythe H. Shuford. She attended Hickory City Schools and Lenior Rhyne College. In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed Hunsuck; beloved son, Mike; and two brothers, Dr. William H. Shuford and Robert R. Shuford. Libby is survived by her daughter, Pat Beam and husband, Greg, from Cherryville; daughter-in-law, Linda Hunsuck of Kannapolis; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Libby worked for 38 years in the banking business in Kannapolis. She retired as a loan officer. Libby was a faithful member of Kimball Lutheran Church for 71 years. She loved trips to the mountains, beach, Christian Tour trips, concerts and plays. Libby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. A kind and gentle spirit, she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Always the optimist, she made the best of any situation, Libby was always joyful, living her faith daily. Private services will be held for Mrs. Hunsuck. Memorials may be made to Kimball Lutheran Church, 101 Vance Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
