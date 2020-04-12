February 2, 1942 - April 11, 2020 Jerry Dickson Huneycutt, 78, of Locust, passed away, Saturday, April 11, 2020, peacefully at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. He was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Stanly County, to the late Raymond Sylvester Huneycutt and Elener Hatley Huneycutt. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers; and two sisters. Jerry worked with his brother at Huneycutt BP gas station in Locust until he retired. Jerry loved people and never met a stranger. He enjoyed telling jokes and kept everyone laughing including his ability to "bellow like a bull". He also loved working in his garden, watching baseball, and spending time with family and his loving wife. Jerry was a wonderful, God loving, man and will be dearly missed. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen Griffin Huneycutt; three children, Scott Huneycutt, Dianne (Steve) Earnhardt, Jerry (Delane) Huneycutt; seven grandchildren, Hannah (Chris), Kayla, Adam, Jared, Cameron, Cole, and Grayson; two great-grandchildren, Caden and Hadley; great-granddog, Emma; brother, Robert (Nancy) Huneycutt; sister, Clara Jewel (Grayson) Reid; and sister-in-law, Hilda Huneycutt. The Huneycutt family would like to extend a special thanks to Jerry's caring neighbors and to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for their special care during his declining health. Jerry was laid to rest during a private committal service at First Baptist Church of Locust. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerry's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County or First Baptist Church of Locust. Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland www.hartsellfh.com
