January 27, 1942 - May 26, 2020 Larry Lee Hund, 78, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born Jan. 27, 1942, in Midland, Mich., he was the son of the late Lawrence Hund and Laura Shangle Hund Jungman. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Larry Lee Hund Jr. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Jennie Parks Hund; three children, Lianna Curtis and husband, Trevor, of Kannapolis, Brett Hund of Niles, Ill., and Terri Weber and husband, Andrew, of Concord; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Larry was retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service, where he more than honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. His enjoyments in life were playing guitar, playing golf, but more than anything playing the role of family man as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday June 1, at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., in Kannapolis. A graveside service with military honors, provided by Cabarrus County Honor Guard, will follow at 1 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Jun 1
Visitation
Monday, June 1, 2020
11:30AM-12:45PM
Whitleys Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jun 1
Graveside Service
Monday, June 1, 2020
1:00PM
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt. Olivet Road
Kannapolis, NC 28083
