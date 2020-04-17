Richard C. Horton Richard C. Horton, 85, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2020 in Vermont. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery www.cabarrusfuneralandcreamations.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.