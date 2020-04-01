November 29, 1992 - March 26, 2020 Michelle Lynn Hooper, 27, went to be with Jesus, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Michelle was born in Charlotte, Nov. 29, 1992, to Steve and Lisa Hooper. She grew up in Concord, and graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School in 2011. Michelle has left us too soon, but will live on through her precious daughter, Audriee, who she loved and treasured. Michelle lit up the room with her sheer beauty and fantastic sense of fashion. Her laugh and smile were contagious. She had many talents and joys including being a mom, music, cooking, writing, drawing, acting, singing, crafting, traveling, and style. She looked forward to fulfilling her dreams in the medical field as an ultrasound technician or hygienist. She wanted most to have a happy, joyous and free life. Growing up, Michelle often played with her sister, Katie, in a playhouse their dad built in the backyard. Flying was a big part of her life, as her dad worked for the airlines and took the family on many special trips. She also loved the numerous family trips to California, where many of her extended family lived. She loved visiting her aunt and uncle and staying on their houseboat, on the lake. Her grandparents always had many fun adventures and road trips planned during their trips out West. The annual family picnic was always a special time, as family members gathered for a fun filled day together. Michelle especially enjoyed time spent with Audriee and Owen, during their cousin time. Most recently, Michelle discovered the joys of camping and enjoyed many trips with family; it was more like glamping which is so Michelle. Michelle was a team member of JDRF's Katie's Cure Crusaders, actively involved in helping to find a cure of Juvenile Diabetes, which affects her sister and so many others. We would be very grateful if you would like to make a donation in Michelle's honor at www.jdrf.org. Those left to cherish Michelle in memory include her daughter, Audriee Avery; Audriee's daddy, Buddy Avery; parents, Steve Hooper (Marcela) and Lisa Hooper; sister, Katie (Zach) Troutman; nephew, Owen; grandparents, Chandler and Sheri Eason; uncles and aunts, David and Margot Fishman, Johnny and Susan Wade, Mary Alexis Hooper, Sam Hooper, Jimmy and Evelyn Hooper; and many extended family and friends. Those who have passed before her are grandparents, Larry Ellingsen, Simeon Wirt, and Mary Ann Hooper; uncle Scott Hooper; and friend, Patrick McArdle. Michelle was greatly loved by so many and will forever be missed. The family will have a memorial service for Michelle at a later date. "Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, and burst their bonds apart." Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.