October 10, 1950 - June 17, 2020 Mrs. Peggy Hayes Holt, 69, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born Oct. 10, 1950, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Major Mobley and Betty Hayes Mobley. Mrs. Holt was educated in the Rowan County Public School System and attended community college. She was a retired machinist with Phillip Morris. Mrs. Holt was a member of Sills Creek AME Zion Church where she was served on the Usher Board, Layman Board, and was a Sunday school teacher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Erica Holt; and brother, Major Mobley. Loving memories are left with her husband of 48 years, Johnny W. Holt of the home; daughter, Chrureka Holt Borden (John Eric) of Kannapolis; brother, William Davis of California; sister, Ann Davis, of Concord; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held today (Wednesday, June 24), from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, at 11:30 a.m., at Sills Creek AME Zion Church, with the Rev. Karen Miller, Pastor, officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home www.nobleandkelsey.com
Service information
2:00PM-5:00PM
223 E Fisher St
Salisbury, NC 28144
11:30AM
3165 Bradshaw Rd
Mooresville, NC 28115
