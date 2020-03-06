September 21, 1960 - March 1, 2020 Brenda Kay Blackwelder Coleman Holder was born in Concord, to the late Annie Mae Wilson Blackwelder and Tony Junior Blackwelder. She was a member of the class of 1978 from Northwest Cabarrus High School. Brenda suffered from many years of ailing health and has now gone home to the spiritual world. Brenda wrote for three online newspapers and was a professional photographer and owner of B. Blackwelder Photography. She was also an employee of Dr. Paul Agris at NCSU in the Biochemistry department for many years. Brenda is survived by children, Tonya Renee Blackwelder Riddle and Anthony Wayne Holder, wife, Jaclynn Holder; grandchildren, Alana Oliver, Cassady Holder, Kailee Helms, Zoey Holder, Wyatt Holder, Arimus Joseph Drake and Cheyane Dakota Eagle; sisters, Debbie C McDaniel, Toni Lynn Blackwelder Greene, Johana E. Blackwelder McManus (deceased); and brother, Tracy Blackwelder. Members of the Holder family, Linda Russ Holder (deceased), Arnold W. Holder, Dwayne and Jennifer Holder, Patty Williams and son, Joshua and daughters, Stephanie, Stacy and Cassey; and Todd and Jeff Russ. She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Jeffery Allen Engelland. She had become a member of the Engelland family, member, Marry Lou and Allan A. Engelland, Linda Hocker and Glenn; Jeff's sons, Joshua Engelland, wife, Sara Engelland, son Riley, also Dylan Engelland. Her son will be planning a small gathering in memory of her life, in the near future. It will be a celebration of her life, not a mourning of her death for family and close friends. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.