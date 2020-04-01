March 7, 1926 - March 30, 2020 Gene Smith Holbrooks, 94, a lifelong resident of Kannapolis, passed away at his home, surrounded by family and caregivers, Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born March 7, 1926, to Carrie Smith Deal and Ralph W. Holbrooks at their home, at the corner of Leonard and Broad Street. Gene was the youngest of four siblings; Maurice, Jake, Watson and Ynez Clyburn predeceased him. Gene spent much of his youth across the street playing baseball at the ballpark. After graduating from JW Cannon High School he served his country in World War II, driving tank destroyers in Patton's Third Army. Gene returned home and attended UNC Chapel Hill where he once again showed his talent in baseball lettering for the UNC Tar Heels. After spending one year with the Boston Red Sox farm team, he returned home in 1948 to marry the true love of his life, Ann Elizabeth Moss, who predeceased him in 2017. He was a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan. Never losing his love of baseball and sports in general, he continued to play ball on local fast pitch club well into his 40s and later became a successful golfer at Kannapolis Country Club. It was well known back in the 60s that Tuesday afternoon was "golf day" for many of the local businessmen community where he formed many lifelong friendships. His motto in life was to "do the best you can" and he applied these skills to business as well. A true entrepreneur at heart, he was involved in the establishment and management of many local businesses in Kannapolis. His real estate business, Home Realty Company, developed seven different residential communities in Kannapolis including Sherwood Forest, Briarcliff, First Colony, Hidden Valley and Woodacres Circle. He was also a partner in the restoration and development of the Lochmill residential and commercial property in Concord. He also served in leadership positions in the community and served as the first president of First Charter Bank Board of directors, the Kannapolis Businessmen's Club, the Cabarrus Country Homebuilder's Association, the Kannapolis Lion's Club, and president of Maison Sur Mer Homeowner's Association in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was also an active member of Trinity Methodist Church. He was also a minority partner in The Jewel Shoppe, the Music Corner and the General Insurance Agency on South Main St. Working well into his 70s and 80s, he expanded his interest to South Carolina where he developed a 10 story condominium project in North Myrtle Beach, called the Sea Castle. It was there that his love of golf would lead him to later purchase the Red Fox Country Club in Tryon North Carolina. Always a people person, and with a personality as big as his size (6'3) he could always be found on or around the course in his red golf cart with his quick wit and big smile. Affectionately called "Big Daddy" to many that knew him well. He and Ann also enjoyed travelling extensively throughout Asia and Europe with family and friends. He returned to Kannapolis in 2010 to his home on Sprucewood Street, where he lived until his death. Gene is survived by his two children, Rodney and wife, Christin, of Kannapolis, and daughter, Pamela and husband, Randall, of Phoenix, Md. He was blessed with grandchildren, Brian Perkins (Jamison) of Raleigh, and Nick Perkins (Elise) of New Market, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Camden, Boden, Emerson and Madeline. He also has many nieces and nephews in the Kannapolis area as well as South Carolina. He also has had lifelong special friendships with Everett Hampton formerly of Kannapolis and Shine Lowder of Kannapolis, both well into their 90s and members of the "Greatest Generation." Special thanks to his dedicated caregivers who devoted so much to him in the last few years. Gayle Smith, Lori Whitley, Anita McDonald and Barbara Canup who went above and beyond in providing him with the ability to live out his life at his residence in peace and dignity. A private funeral and burial will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church and a live stream is available. To view our services online at Trinity U.M.C. go to www.ustream.tv/channel/trinity-umc-kannapolis or to www.trinity247.org and click on the blue "U" in the upper right hand corner of the homepage. When circumstances permit, a celebration of life will be hosted at a later date by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Methodist Church. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
