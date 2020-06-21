Mr. Worth Pless "J.R." Hinson Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Mr. Hinson was born May 29, 1948, in Stanly County. He was a son of the late Worth Pless Hinson Sr. and Lenora Mae Little Hinson. He owned and operated J.R.'s Sales and Service in Kannapolis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Teddy, Bill, Wade and Grover Hinson. Mr. Hinson is survived by his wife, Ricea Spry Hinson; son, Larry Wayne Hinson of Rockwell; daughter, April Hinson Johnson of Mt. Pleasant; two granddaughters, Danielle Johnson of Mt. Pleasant and Heather Hinson of Granite Quarry; and sister, Kay Cline and husband, Grady, of Kannapolis. In honor of J.R.'s wishes, no formal services will be held, the family requests no flowers. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

