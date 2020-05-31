April 26, 1938 - May 23, 2020 Eudenia Faye Robbins Hilton, 82, of Concord, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home in Concord. Eudenia was born April 26, 1938, in Clinchmore, Tenn., the daughter of the late Harvey and Tula Mae Robbins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Everette E. Hilton; brother, Doyel David Robbins; and sister, Marcella Robbins Ellis. She retired in 1993, from AT&T after 36 years of service. Survivors include brothers, Carl Edward Robbins and Avery Lee Robbins. A memorial service will be held at a later date at United Love Baptist Church, 11487 Flowes Store Rd., in Midland, with the Rev. Marvin Tyson officiating. Entombment will be held at Carolina Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to United Love Baptist Church. Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland www.hartsellfh.com

