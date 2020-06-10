January 8, 1955 - June 4, 2020 Michael Dale Hill, better known as "The Hillbilly", of Midland, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Atrium Health NE. He was born Jan. 8, 1955, in Concord, to the late Grady Eugene Hill and the late Elizabeth Allman. Michael leaves behind his loving wife, Charlotte; sister, Lori and husband, Kenneth Rushing; stepchildren, Scott Plyler, Alexis Parral and Christian Plyler; mother-in-law, Rose Plyler; sisters-in-law, Pat and husband, Scott, and Debbie and husband, Danny; brother-in-law, Tim Plyler; five stepgrandchildren; and his uncle, Walter Cline. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and riding his Harley with his wife, Charlotte. During the Christmas season he would spread joy and love as Santa Claus. He had many friends and extended family members who will truly miss his contagious smile. A celebration of life for Michael will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to your favorite charity. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

