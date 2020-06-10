January 8, 1955 - June 4, 2020 Michael Dale Hill, better known as "The Hillbilly", of Midland, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Atrium Health NE. He was born Jan. 8, 1955, in Concord, to the late Grady Eugene Hill and the late Elizabeth Allman. Michael leaves behind his loving wife, Charlotte; sister, Lori and husband, Kenneth Rushing; stepchildren, Scott Plyler, Alexis Parral and Christian Plyler; mother-in-law, Rose Plyler; sisters-in-law, Pat and husband, Scott, and Debbie and husband, Danny; brother-in-law, Tim Plyler; five stepgrandchildren; and his uncle, Walter Cline. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and riding his Harley with his wife, Charlotte. During the Christmas season he would spread joy and love as Santa Claus. He had many friends and extended family members who will truly miss his contagious smile. A celebration of life for Michael will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to your favorite charity. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.