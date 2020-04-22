March 15, 1917 - April 19, 2020 Mrs. Hazel Burrage Helms, formerly of Highland Street in Concord, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, April 21, at Oakwood Cemetery. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Helms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.