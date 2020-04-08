October 12, 1954 - April 4, 2020 Barry Gordon Hedrick, 65, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born Oct. 12, 1954, in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late Gordon and Gladys Davenport Hedrick. Mr. Hedrick worked as a certified respiratory therapist, having worked for Community Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital, Cabarrus Memorial Hospital and Travenol Home Care. His professional memberships were in AARC and NCSRC. He had a love for the sport of soccer, having founded the Harrisburg Soccer League, coaching in the league for 12 years. Mr. Hedrick also coached Club Level Soccer for three years. He was a Level J certified soccer coach. Mr. Hedrick was also an avid Harley-Davidson rider and mechanic. Barry is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Lisa Wilson Hedrick; a son, Joshua G. Hedrick and wife, Jennifer, of Greensboro; a daughter, Ian Elizabeth and husband, Jeff, of Charlotte; five grandchildren, Jamison, Jhona, and Jeremiah Hedrick, Candace Auger and Dominic Traver; and four siblings, Debbie Ashford, Steve Hedrick, Sharon Rose and Greg Hedrick. A memorial service to honor Barry's life will be held at a later date. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
