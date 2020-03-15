Lynda Henry Hayes August 3, 1941 - March 10, 2020 Lynda Henry Hayes, 78, of Charlotte and Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Jennings Henry and Wenonah Askey Henry; and sister, Sharon Elizabeth Henry; and is survived by son, James C. Johnson III and wife, Maxine Lowder Johnson, of Mt. Pleasant; daughters, Kay L. Johnson of Mt. Pleasant, and Jen Cherise Johnson McKay and partner, Phillip Paul Lyle, of Lafayette, Colo., as well as grandchildren, Andrew James Johnson and wife, Dadrienne Hinson Johnson, Benjamin Jennings Johnson, Sara Elizabeth Johnson and fiancé, Nathan Estevez, and Anthony Lyle of Colo.; as well as her great-grandchildren, Everett James Johnson and Elizabeth Julia Johnson; and her much-loved cousins. Born in Detroit, Mich., Lynda grew up in her beloved Maggie Valley, graduating from Waynesville Township High School then attending Wake Forest. She lived in Charlotte for over 30 years and had worked in earlier years at United Carolina Bank, and at the time of retirement, Ryan Homes. She enjoyed traveling, adventures with her friends, living life to the limit and beyond, and was a huge Carolina Panthers Fan. The joys of her life were her family and friends and being "Nana". As per Lynda's wishes, a service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Memorials may be made to the Riley Howell Foundation Fund, rileyhowellfoundation.org; the LiveLung organization, www.livelung.org; Maggie Valley Methodist Church, 4192 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley NC 28751; or hospice, https://www.hpccr.org. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

