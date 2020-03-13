April 10, 1941 - March 12, 2020 Tex William Hatley, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, officiated by the Rev. Jeff Smith. Burial will follow at Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Hatley family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m., prior to the service. Mr. Hatley was born April 10, 1941, in Stanly County, the son of the late Albert T. Hatley and Maggie Hooks Hatley. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. During his life, he enjoyed being on the road while trucking, and while at home, he enjoyed horse riding, fishing and keeping a garden and chickens. He was a truck driver for many years. He also owned and operated a flag car service with his wife of 55 years, Delores Lee Thompson Hatley. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a son, Joe Hatley (Sandy); daughter, Lisa Roe (Jeff); a brother, Stoney Ray Hatley; half brother, Albert William Hatley; grandchildren, Brandy Torrence (Tripp), Ronnie Morton (Samantha), Cody Hatley and fiancée, Brittany Rushton, Josh Hatley, Josh and Lauren Roe; and great-grandchildren, Zane Roe and Raylan Torrence. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church, Children's Ministry, 8535 Lee St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com 8559 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
Service information
3:30PM
8559 Cook St.
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
2:00PM-3:30PM
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.