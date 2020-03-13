April 10, 1941 - March 12, 2020 Tex William Hatley, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, officiated by the Rev. Jeff Smith. Burial will follow at Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Hatley family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m., prior to the service. Mr. Hatley was born April 10, 1941, in Stanly County, the son of the late Albert T. Hatley and Maggie Hooks Hatley. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. During his life, he enjoyed being on the road while trucking, and while at home, he enjoyed horse riding, fishing and keeping a garden and chickens. He was a truck driver for many years. He also owned and operated a flag car service with his wife of 55 years, Delores Lee Thompson Hatley. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a son, Joe Hatley (Sandy); daughter, Lisa Roe (Jeff); a brother, Stoney Ray Hatley; half brother, Albert William Hatley; grandchildren, Brandy Torrence (Tripp), Ronnie Morton (Samantha), Cody Hatley and fiancée, Brittany Rushton, Josh Hatley, Josh and Lauren Roe; and great-grandchildren, Zane Roe and Raylan Torrence. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church, Children's Ministry, 8535 Lee St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com 8559 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124

To send flowers to the family of Tex Hatley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:30PM
Gordon Funeral Home Of Mt. Pleasant
8559 Cook St.
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM-3:30PM
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

