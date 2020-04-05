May 18, 1934 - April 2, 2020 Mrs. Mae Odelia Thomas Hatley, of Green St., went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, at Carolina Memorial Park. Mae will be able to be viewed today (Sunday, April 5), at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Broadus Baptist Church. Mae was born May 18, 1934, in Concord to the late Charles D. Thomas and Lillie Mae Prince Thomas. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ernest, Bobby, Jerry, and Charlie Jr. Mae retired from Wiscasset Mills and was a member of Broadus Baptist Church. She loved to collect teddy bears and to fish. Mae is survived by husband, Jack B. Hatley; son, Bobby Rayfield Jr.; grandson, Jackie Rayfield; brother, Walter "Cooter" Thomas and wife, Pat, all of Concord; and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
