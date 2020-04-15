September 18, 1950 - April 13, 2020 Linda Tucker Hatley, 69, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Linda was born Sept. 18, 1950, in Concord to the late Jacob and Claris Tucker. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Lee Tucker; and her twin sister, Brenda Tucker Strickland. We know Brenda and Linda are in Heaven watching over us and laughing. Linda was a loving mother, sister, and "Nana." She was a very giving and loving person. Linda would always do anything she could for others, especially her family. She enjoyed working at FastShop #5, Locust. Linda will be forever loved and greatly missed. Survivors include her son, Alan Hatley and wife, Angela, of Albemarle; brother, Ronnie Tucker and wife, Linda, of Midland; granddaughter, Leslie Hatley; one niece; and two nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 16, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle. Linda will be laid to rest during a private committal service at Bethel United Methodist Church, Midland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Bethel UMC, 12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, NC 28107. Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle www.hartsellfh.com

