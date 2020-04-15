September 18, 1950 - April 13, 2020 Linda Tucker Hatley, 69, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Linda was born Sept. 18, 1950, in Concord to the late Jacob and Claris Tucker. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Lee Tucker; and her twin sister, Brenda Tucker Strickland. We know Brenda and Linda are in Heaven watching over us and laughing. Linda was a loving mother, sister, and "Nana." She was a very giving and loving person. Linda would always do anything she could for others, especially her family. She enjoyed working at FastShop #5, Locust. Linda will be forever loved and greatly missed. Survivors include her son, Alan Hatley and wife, Angela, of Albemarle; brother, Ronnie Tucker and wife, Linda, of Midland; granddaughter, Leslie Hatley; one niece; and two nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 16, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle. Linda will be laid to rest during a private committal service at Bethel United Methodist Church, Midland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Bethel UMC, 12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, NC 28107. Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle www.hartsellfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.