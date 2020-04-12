Mr. Roscoe Calvin Harvell, 90, of China Grove, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for the family at West Lawn Cemetery in China Grove. A public service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

