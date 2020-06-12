October 15, 1948 - June 8, 2020 Terry Edward Hartsell, 71, of Richfield, passed away at home, Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born to parents, Hubert and Zelma Hartsell Oct. 15, 1948, and grew up in Kannapolis. Upon graduating from Winecoff High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971. After completing his service, he began a career with BellSouth, eventually retiring in 2002. He was a loving father to his sons, Adam and Jason, and a devoted grandfather to his grandson, Zachary. He married Cheryl Caldwell in 1986, and was happily married for 31 years, before her passing in 2017. Terry was beloved by family and friends for his kindness, his brilliant smile, and his big heart. He had many passions in his life including fishing, traveling, reading, and music. He visited all 50 states by RV, plane, or cruise ship. Alongside his late wife Cheryl, he helped organize many bluegrass music benefits and fundraisers, providing help to elderly musicians and their families in need. He loved his family, his friends, and working with his hands. He was a skilled craftsman, and was never one to shy away from rolling up his sleeves when others asked for help. A visitation to celebrate Terry's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at the Hartsell Funeral Home, 460 Branchview Dr. NE, in Concord, with a memorial service to follow. He will be interred at Gaston Memorial Park by the family in a private ceremony. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Hartsell; brother, Bobby Hartsell, and his father and mother. He is survived by his sons, Adam Trent Hartsell, wife, Michelle; grandson, Zachary Adam Hartsell; son, Jason Andrew Hartsell and wife, Jacki; mother-in-law, Margaret Caldwell; sister, Mildred Flinchum; nephew, Phillip Flinchum and wife, Marsha; and niece, Tamara Flinchum. The family wishes to express warm thanks to his dear friend and companion, Carolyn Murphy for her love and support. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Hartsell Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org/donate, in memory of Terry Hartsell. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
