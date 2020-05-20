September 28, 1943 - May 17, 2020 Ms. Mary Ruth Hartsell, 76, formerly of Concord, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. A private family memorial service is scheduled for a later date at Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. Chuck Overcash will officiate. Ms. Hartsell was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Hubert Ray Hartsell and Violet Joyce Sloop Hartsell. She was a graduate of Concord High School's Class of 1964. Ms. Hartsell was a member of Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed being active in her church, such as being in the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family and going to the beach. Mary Ruth retired as a CNA at the Pruitt House in Harrisburg. She was a former member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Concord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Hartsell; and stepmother, Helen Hartsell. Ms. Hartsell is survived by daughter, Angela Keller and husband, Dennis, of China Grove; sister, Patricia Guy and husband, Benny; two stepsisters, Linda Eudy and husband, Chuck, and Betsy Bost and husband, Mike, all of Concord; sister-in-law, Frances Hartsell of Concord; stepbrother, Butch Gray and wife, Robin, of Concord; two grandchildren, Jacob Keller and wife, Jessica, of Lexington, N.C., and Brooke Keller Rogers and husband, Gage, of Kannapolis; one great-grandson, Paxton Keller; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, 4225 Vincent St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
